Beginning next week, all Costco shoppers will have to wear face coverings in order to enter the store, the wholesale corporation announced Wednesday.
Starting May 4, customers will be required to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth at all times while inside the store, according to a coronavirus response update from Costco. Children under the age of 2 and people who can't wear masks because of medical conditions are exempt.
"The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises," the company's update said.