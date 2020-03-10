If you want to travel, the coronavirus outbreak has created some major bargains for Colorado Springs.
Airlines, hotels and other businesses are cutting fares and offering special deals to convince consumers to travel as bookings drop sharply, forcing airlines to cut flights. While the Colorado Springs Airport reported only a slight decline in parking revenue last week, Denver International Airport said the number of passengers passing through its security checkpoints in the first week on March fell 9.5% from a year ago.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends against traveling on cruise ships worldwide and against air travel to China, Iran, Italy and South Korea and to Japan for older travelers or those with chronic medical conditions. The virus has sickened nearly 120,000 worldwide, including nearly 1,100 in the U.S., and caused more than 4,000 deaths. In Colorado, 33 presumptive cases have been reported as of Wednesday.
That has led to some jaw-dropping travel deals, including round-trip flights on Frontier from Colorado Springs to Las Vegas for $32 and Southwest cutting one-way fares from Denver to Albuquerque, N.M., and Omaha, Neb., to $49.
Hotels, hurt by corporate meeting cancellations, also are offering package deals. The Cheyenne Mountain Colorado Springs, A Dolce Resort, cut its room rates 30% to as low as $111 a night and is offering golf and spa packages.
"Everybody is cutting fares because fewer people are traveling. I think it will be a temporary thing," said Mike Boyd, an Evergreen-based aviation industry consultant who works with the Colorado Springs Airport. "We are monitoring the situation and haven't see any filings that indicate any pullbacks in Colorado Springs. The idea is to get people on airlines, so airlines are chopping fares."
United reduced its summer schedule by 10% last week, and American and Delta both announced similar cuts Wednesday. Discount carriers JetBlue and Spirit also have reduced their flying schedules.
Frontier is offering deep discounts on flights from all three of its nonstop destinations from Colorado Springs. In addition to the Las Vegas fare, the carrier is offering a $50 round-trip to Phoenix and a $74 round-trip to Orlando, Fla., all for travel during the next month. The Denver-based carrier also is offering $30 round-trip fares from Denver to Chicago, Dallas and Las Vegas, and $51 from Denver to Los Angeles.
United also has cut fares, mostly in Denver with a $77 round-trip fare to Chicago, Houston or New Orleans, $81 to Phoenix and $97 to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orlando, San Diego and San Francisco. For those who want to travel to Hawaii or England, United also is offering a $396 round-trip fare from Denver to Kona International Airport on the big island or $470 from Denver to London.
The deals are so attractive, the Colorado Springs Airport is launching a promotion on social media to highlight that fares have dropped sharply, said Aidan Ryan, an airport spokeswoman. She said most airlines are reporting sharp declines in international travel, but passenger numbers on domestic flights are holding steady or have dropped only slightly.
Doug Price, CEO of Visit Colorado Springs, said he hopes low fares and cheap gasoline prices will attract more visitors to the Pikes Peak region. He said local hotels and restaurants are telling the tourism promotion organization that visitor counts remain stable and they expect to be busy during the spring break period later this month.
Local hotels are also using deals to bring in guests — the Radisson hotel near the Colorado Springs Airport is offering $30 gas gift cards per stay plus $5 in tokens to use in its game room through years' end, while the Hampton Inn near The Broadmoor World Arena is offering to double points in the Hilton Honors loyalty program awarded for stays through the end of 2021. Hampton Inn is a Hilton brand.
"I continue to remain optimistic," Price said. "We are really positioned well with the opening of the Olympic and Paralympic Museum and the reopening of the Flying W Ranch. The state of Colorado also was ranked as the No. 2 destination in the nation after Hawaii by (tourism research company) Longwoods International."