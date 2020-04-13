A Colorado Springs group has approved nearly $500,000 in loans to 25 local small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, with plans to lend another $750,000 this week to up 35 more firms.
Survive & Thrive COS, started two weeks ago by technology entrepreneur Vance Brown to make forgivable recovery loans to local businesses, has received about 700 applications for loans up to $25,000, said Natasha Main, executive director of Exponential Impact, a technology incubator and accelerator that is operating the loan program.
The program is offering three-year, low-interest- rate loans to aid El Paso County businesses that were viable before the pandemic hit, need immediate financial help and may not be able to qualify for other emergency financing, said Brown, Exponential Impact's co-founder and chairman. Survive & Thrive COS is aimed at businesses that may not be able to quality for loans funded by the $2.2 trillion federal coronavirus relief package enacted late last month.
"We realized early on that our local small businesses would need immediate support to sustain operations now and beyond the pandemic," Brown said Monday in a news release. "The need is local and the time is now."
The 700 applications for help far exceeds the $2 million available, so Brown and Main are appealing for additional financial support for the fund. Survive & Thrive has received support from Brown, other entrepreneurs, the Pikes Peak Community Foundation, the Lane Foundation, the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, the city of Colorado Springs, El Paso County and Colorado Springs Utilities. Potential investors can contact Main at natasha@exponential impact.com.
The loans will be paid to borrowers over three months and carry no interest and require no payments in the first year, with annual interest rates of 1% and 2% in the second and third year, Brown said. Borrowers are required to repay the funds, but “these loans are like borrowing from a friend. We aren’t going to sue you or ruin your credit if you can’t repay,” he said.
Potential borrowers must complete a one-page application at exponentialimpact.com detailing how they will use the money, submit a reference and financial statement and participate in a video interview, Brown said. In addition to the loan, the borrowers also will go through the Exponential Impact program, which includes one-on-one weekly mentoring and webinars on subjects ranging from negotiating with vendors and landlords to maintaining emotional and spiritual health.