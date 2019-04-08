The Space Symposium's opening ceremony will feature a special performance by iLuminate, a dance company formed by dancer and software engineer Miral Kotb that combines state-of-the-art technology with dancers who perform in the darkin costumes with customized wireless lighting attached.
A full-scale lunar habitat, built by Lockheed Martin Corp. as part of NASA's Next Space Technologies for Exploration Partnerships program to study the capabilities necessary to support humans in deep space, will be displayed on Summit Circle in front of Broadmoor Hall.
A RS-25 engine, four of which will be installed on the bottom stage of NASA's Space Launch System and will carry rocket into space, will be displayed in the parking lot of The Broadmoor's Golden Bee (on the east side of the International Center).
Designed and built by The Spaceship Co. for Virgin Galactic, a hybrid propulsion system used by Virgin SpaceShipTwo Unity to reach an altitude of 114,500 feet, will be displayed at Lakeside Terrace, on the shore of Cheyenne Lake northwest of The Broadmoor's main building.
A 15-minute laser show featuring six lasers is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday over Cheyenne Lake at The Broadmoor (between the main building and Broadmoor West), just after the Space Symposim's opening ceremonies. This photo is from the 2016 Empire Music Festival in Guatemala.
Courtesy Doug Van Sant Photography and Nu-Salt Laser Light Shows International
Note: The symposium is not open to the public, except for the 5th Annual Yuri's Night Fundraiser from 5:30-9 p.m. at the Space Foundation Discover Center, 4425 Arrowswest Drive. The event supports Space Foundation education programs is this year will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first manned space flight to the moon. Tickets are $70 in advance at https://www.spacefoundation.org/events/yuris-night or $85 at the door.