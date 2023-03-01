When Pam Riggen opened her liquor store 18 years ago, she thought her location, next door to Albertsons (now Safeway) on Austin Bluffs Parkway, was ideal.

“If a shopper wanted to grab some beer or wine, they just had to walk a few feet, and here we were,” said Riggen, co-owner of Pam & Kari Wine and Spirits. “It was a good thing. Now … not so much.”

Riggen and other small-business owners across Colorado Springs are bracing for a financial hit when nearby supermarkets stock their shelves with new wine, compliments of Proposition 125, a ballot measure that was approved by a narrow margin in November and authorizes wine sales in grocery and convenience stores that are licensed to sell liquor.

The Safeway next door to Pam & Kari’s has yet to fully stock its shelves. But employees have cleared a wine aisle, prices have already been set, and a PA announcement cheerfully heralded the supermarket’s first day of wine sales.

“Your next Safeway run just got even more convenient!” the announcement rang out.

Roger, a customer who grabbed a couple of bottles off an end-cap display Wednesday afternoon, agrees.

“Now, I can shop for groceries and wine without having to make two stops,” he said. “It’s a lot more convenient, especially when I’m in a hurry.”

Despite the fact that Proposition 125 passed by just a 50.6% to 49.4% margin after an impassioned battle between retail chains and smaller liquor stores, supermarket officials say the law is a response to a growing demand.

"Shopping habits have evolved over the years, and our customers have told us for years that they want the convenience of being able to pick up a bottle of wine when grocery shopping," said Safeway spokeswoman Kris Staaf.

Scott Novak, owner of Payless Wine and Spirits on Research Parkway and Union Boulevard, said he and other local liquor stores are likely to be harmed by a measure that benefits large corporate entities at the expense of the small-business owner.

“What was the problem that needed to be solved by this?” Novak asked. “Were there not enough liquor stores to meet the demand? Because there’s about to be a lot fewer.”

In 2019, when the state legalized the sale of full-strength beer in grocery stores, “it hurt a lot,” Novak said. But he was able to weather the storm by bringing in more local craft beers.

“We were able to do that, and other things that the bigger stores won’t, because we’re small and nimble, and they’re large and not very flexible,” he said.

The 2019 beer legislation took a substantial bite out of Pam & Kari’s business, according to co-owner Kari West.

“We lost about 35% in beer sales when (Safeway) started selling beer,” West said. “And now, this. They’re not protecting (small businesses).”

Now, Novak isn’t sure what his next move will be once the nearby supermarket fills its shelves with wine. He’s mulling a number of options, all of which will come at a price, he said.

He may have to change his store hours, adjust his prices, or reduce his staff.

“This is an existential threat, not only to my living going forward, but potentially to my status as a homeowner,” Novak said. “My house is tied to this. This is my kids’ education. It’s a threat to the goals that I’ve spent eight years working toward.”

The new law may come with an unintended consequence, Novak said.

Last year, the Colorado Springs Police Department began warning retail employees and shoppers not to confront shoplifters because of the potential for violence. In Novak’s opinion, the new law will place increased amounts of alcohol in unsupervised locations.

“A 15-year-old kid can just put (a bottle of wine) under their shirt or jacket and walk out of the store,” he said. “The big stores have been told not to challenge them. That’s a lot harder to do at my store.”

Many liquor store patrons say the buying experience is far more enjoyable at a store like Payless, where Novak knows most of his customers by name and prides himself in knowing what they like to drink.

“This city is always talking about supporting small businesses, so I’m going to keep doing that,” said Jayme, a regular Payless customer. “Why should I give (Safeway) my money? They don’t need it.”

Riggen and West said they have heard similar declarations from customers.

“A lot of people said they will continue to support us, because they know us,” West said. “We’re trying to be positive and optimistic. We might be OK. But we just don’t know.”