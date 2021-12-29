Contract talks between King Soopers and United Food and Commercial Workers union Local 7 heated up Wednesday after the union filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging the grocery chain violated its contract by using cleaning contractors to stock shelves.
The lawsuit came as the Denver-based company proposed to increase worker wages $145 million during the next four years to replace the contracts between King Soopers and Local 7 covering 17,000 employees that expire Jan. 8. King Soopers said in a news release that its offer would increase the hourly wage for 75% of its employees to more than $18 an hour and more than half would earn more than $20 an hour.
The union has not responded to a request for comment on the King Soopers contract proposal.
Local 7 President Kim Cordova said in a news release about the lawsuit that King Soopers is combating a labor shortage by using staffing services Retail Odyseey and Day Ready/People Ready to stock shelves in several Denver area stores rather than "offering current and prospective workers a competitive wage rate sufficient to attract new workers." Instead, the company has sought concessions in contract negotiations.
King Soopers said Thursday in an email statement that "While we are disappointed that the UFCW Local 7 has filed a lawsuit instead of following the grievance and arbitration process outlined in our collective bargaining agreement, we cannot comment on pending litigation."
The union said in its release that the staffing services are paying wages starting at $16 an hour, which it said its "far higher than the wage rate for many existing King Soopers employees."
The lawsuit alleges Local 7 discovered in late November that King Soopers was using employees from the two staffing services to stock grocery shelves and refrigerated foods, in violation of the contract between the company and union. Local 7 has filed four grievances with King Soopers over the alleged contract violations at stores in Golden, Greenwood Village and Lakewood, which the company has denied.
The union's contract with King Soopers bars the company from contracting out operations in its stores, except for sanitation and floor maintenance. Vendors who deliver merchandise such as beverages, cookies, chips and crackers directly to the company's stores are allowed under the contract to stock that merchandise on grocery shelves and refrigerated cases.
Local 7 demanded King Soopers stop using the contracted employees to stock shelves and has sought arbitration about the alleged practice, but the lawsuit said cases typically take more than a year to reach arbitration. As a result, the union said it is seeking a court order to stop the alleged practice until the matter can go to arbitration.
The lawsuit does provide a window into the negotiations — it includes letters exchanged between Cordova and Athar Bilgrami, division human resources leader for King Soopers and City Market, as an exhibit. The letters show that King Soopers has offered to boost starting wages from $12.35 to $13.50 in northern and southern Colorado and to $14 in the Denver area but doesn't include any increase for City Market employees. The union is seeking a $6 an hour increase for all King Soopers and City Market employees.
Both King Soopers and City Market are owned by Cincinnati-based grocery giant Kroger. The union also has similar contracts with Safeway that also expire Jan. 8.
