Colorado Springs Senior Center patrons won't have to travel too far to get to the new $8 million facility when it is completed.

The approximately 23,000-square-foot facility will be built adjacent to the existing 17,100-square-foot Senior Center building at the intersection of East Caramillo Street and North Hancock Avenue, in the northeast corner of the Golf Acres property, city officials announced Wednesday.

Crews are expected to break ground on the project in August, a news release stated. Construction could last for 18 to 24 months.

"We're excited for this next step and grateful for everyone who weighed in to help us select this site," the city’s Deputy Chief of Staff Ryan Trujillo said in the release. "The Senior Center is a valuable community asset, and the new building will be a safer and more accommodating facility that intentionally promotes and supports active living."

Officials selected the new site from four options within the Golf Acres shopping center, informed by input from Senior Center patrons, service providers, residents and other stakeholders, the release said. The new site is expected to increase parking, improve traffic flow and accessibility to the building, and add more "functional outdoor space," according to the release.

Crews will demolish the existing Senior Center, which operated for 50 years after the space was converted from a grocery store. All city-owned buildings on the Golf Acres property will also be demolished in order to build the new Senior Center.

The YMCA operates the center and offers art and exercise classes, social clubs and continuing education for seniors, The Gazette previously reported. The YMCA is finalizing a plan to provide its services at other temporary locations until the new building opens, officials said in the release.

Owners of other businesses in the shopping center, which has been a communal hub for decades, will see their leases end in March. They will not be renewed.

Though the city plans to provide "relocation support" to these businesses and their customers as the new Senior Center is constructed, their impending moves have caused frustration among some business owners who have said it could disrupt their clients' lives.

There are no current plans to develop additional buildings on the Golf Acres property, officials said in the release.

Others, like Lucinda Thero, who has been a Senior Center patron for more than 25 years, said she was looking forward to the building's improvements.

"I'm quite a loner actually so in other words it wouldn’t be something I’m interested in, but it really gives me … freedom," she previously told The Gazette.