Representatives from the Colorado Springs Airport and the Transportation Security Administration on Wednesday held a news conference to help prepare Fourth of July airline customers for what is expected to be one of the busiest travel holidays since the federal agency’s 2001 inception.

From Thursday, June 29 to Wednesday, July 5, the TSA anticipates that more than 17 million people will travel across the country, officials said. The peak travel day is expected to be Friday, when an estimated 2.8 million people will be screened at TSA checkpoints in 430 airports nationwide.

“Every single airport is going to be busy,” said TSA spokeswoman Lorie Dankers. “Every single bit of the travel process is going to take longer. You are going to need to arrive early, and you’re going to need to arrive prepared.”

Colorado Springs Airport is on pace for its busiest June on record, with approximately 100,000 passengers expected to depart the airport by the end of the month, according to a news release.

“The summer travel season is shaping up to be busy not only at COS, but at airports across the country,” said Anne Cross, TSA’s acting federal security director for Colorado.

With such high passenger volumes, long lines and delays are inevitable, but there are steps travelers can take to help move the queues along as quickly and smoothly as possible.

“Pack smart,” Dankers said. “That’s one of the most important things you can do to help the screening process.”

Travelers are advised to carefully check the contents of their carry-on luggage prior to leaving home. Prohibited items such as firearms, fireworks and certain fluids slow the check-in process.

Among the many items confiscated at COS on Wednesday were fireworks, a pepper spray canister and a handgun — the sixth such weapon found at the airport this year, Dankers said.

“Depending on the type of gun, and whether or not it was loaded, that traveler is going to be fined as much as $15,000,” she said.

To determine which items are permitted in carry-on baggage, the MyTSA app has a “What Can I Bring” feature, according to the release. Travelers can also snap a picture of a certain item and send it to @AskTSA on Twitter or Facebook Messenger.

Airline customers are also advised to use their time wisely while waiting in the checkpoint line by having photo ID ready when their turn comes.

“Don’t wait until it’s your turn at the checkpoint to go searching in your pockets,” Dankers said. “If that process is repeated 3,000 or more times per day, or more, depending on the size of the airport, it makes the screening process even more time-consuming, and it frustrates the other customers.”

Efficiency and expediency are important to every traveler, but security takes precedence, so customers are advised to exercise patience.

“We will never compromise security to rush people through the security checkpoint,” Dankers said. “Every traveler, and all their belongings, will be screened.”

The agency also announced a policy change and a new program designed to get travelers to their destination quickly and comfortably.

TSA PreCheck, which helps expedite the screening process for qualified travelers, is now permitting travelers aged 17 and under to use the PreCheck lane when traveling with an eligible parent or guardian, the release stated. The previous maximum age was 12.

“This is a game changer for families,” Dankers said. “It helps keep teenagers from getting separated from their parents.”

For travelers with disabilities or special circumstances, the TSA Cares program has trained passenger support specialists ready to assist with screening. Anyone who might need personalized assistance is eligible for this free service, according to TSA officer and support specialist Theresa Adams.

“There is no issue that is too big or too small. We are here to help with any circumstance,” Adams said.

Adams said she and her fellow support specialists have assisted a wide variety of patrons, including parents traveling alone with small children, people with temperature sensitive medications and travelers carrying the cremated remains of a loved one.

“Maybe you’re afraid to travel. Maybe you haven’t flown in 20 years and don’t know what to expect. We’re here to help anyone who needs it.”

Anyone needing personalized assistance can contact TSA Cares toll-free at 855-878-2227 or email [email protected].

Planning ahead, arriving early and being prepared will help TSA officers do their jobs and get passengers to their flights with a minimum of delay, officials said.

“It’s going to be the busiest period we’ve seen in a long time,” Dankers said. “Consider yourself warned.”