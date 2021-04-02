Occupational health provider Concentra has acquired five occupational medicine clinics along the Front Range from Centura Health, including two in Colorado Springs.
The deal includes clinics at 6001 E. Woodmen Road, Suite 100, and 1263 Lake Plaza Drive, Suite 130, as well as locations in Parker, Pueblo and Westminster. But Concentra has closed the Lake Plaza Drive and Westminster clinics and merged the operations with clinics at 402 W. Bijou St. and in Broomfield. Centura said employees that did not remain with Concentra after the transaction were moved to other roles with Centura.
Lindsay Radford, a Centura spokeswoman, said Centura and Concentra had been discussing the transaction for several months as a way for Centura to "partner with a national expert in occupational health care services." Centura still operates occupational medicine clinics in Durango and Frisco that were not part of the Concentra transaction. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The three remaining clinics in the Concentra deal provide care for work injuries, physical therapy and other employer-related health services, including COVID-19 laboratory testing and return-to-work assessment and evaluation. The company operates 516 locations nationwide, including 26 in Colorado, and is a division of Pennsylvania-based Select Medical, which operates critical illness and rehabilitation hospitals and clinics.
Concentra last year bought the EmergiCare network of urgent care clinics in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, including the Bijou Street location and another at 4083 Austin Bluffs Parkway. Another EmergiCare clinic on Garden of the Gods Road was merged with a nearby Concentra clinic at 5320 Mark Dabling Blvd. Concentra also operates a clinic at 2322 S. Academy Blvd. in southeast Colorado Springs.