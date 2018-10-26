Daniel Eliot, director of small business education for the National Cybersecurity Alliance in Washington, D.C., was a keynote speaker Friday at the Cybersecurity Summit for Small Business.
More than 160 small business owners, managers and others attended the all-day event at the Pinery at the Hill, which also featured cybersecurity games, and sessions on cybersecurity basics, regulations and related subjects.
Eliot's speech included a discussion of 12 common misconceptions about cybersecurity for small businesses:
• No need to worry if I have installed antivirus software
• A strong passphrase is all you need to protect yourself
• Outsourcing cybersecurity to a third-party vendor eliminates liability
• Cybersecurity is just a technology issue
• Cybersecurity is the job of the information technology staff
• Millennials are better at cybersecurity than others
• Complying with industry standards is enough of a security program
• Digital and physical security are not related
• New software is automatically secure when you buy or download it
• Cybersecurity practices for work and home are different
• If I train an employee, they will remember the information forever
The alliance focuses on "enabling people and businesses to do more online with trust and confidence" and urges small businesses not to "unplug" from the internet out of fear of a cyber attack. Eliot said businesses should identify threats, protect key assets, detect a problem, then respond and recover from it.
Businesses should create and enforce cybersecurity policies and procedures, use email authentication and encryption tools, restrict access to important data to only those who need it, create three backup copies of their data stored two different ways, including one off-site. He also urged small business owners to avoid working on sensitive information on public WiFi networks and delete all unused applications in their mobile devices.
For more information, go to staysafeonline.org.