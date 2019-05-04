Comcast Corp. gave the city of Colorado Springs a $25,000 grant Saturday for community and youth programs, including expanding the city's Olympic City USA field days.
Last year, more than 11,000 students from 45 elementary schools participated in an Olympic Field Day program and more than 40 U.S. Olympic team members visited local community centers, youth sport programs, hospitals, organizations and schools. The grant will expand both programs as well as offer more sport scholarships for local youth, according to a city news release.
Comcast presented the grant check Saturday to Mayor John Suthers at the kickoff of its annual Comcast Cares Day, when more than 100,000 employees volunteer to help with more than 1,300 projects. More than 500 volunteers from the company were signed up for projects at the Hillside Community Center and Boys and Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region.