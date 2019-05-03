Comcast Corp. may have gotten its start selling cable television, but its “lead product” today is high-speed internet connectivity, not video, a top company executive said Friday.
The Philadelphia-based entertainment giant, which also owns the NBC television network, Universal theme parks and is the nation’s largest cable provider, sees internet access as its most important product, said David Cohen, Comcast’s senior executive vice president and chief diversity officer. He was in Colorado Springs for Comcast Cares Day on Saturday, when more than 100,000 employees volunteer to help with more than 1,300 projects.
Cohen has been with Comcast since 2002 and is responsible for corporate communications, government and regulatory affairs, public affairs, legal affairs, corporate administration, corporate real estate and security, and community impact, as well as serving as a senior counselor to the CEO. He had been chairman of Ballard Spahr Andrews & Ingersoll LLP and was chief of staff for Ed Rendell when he was mayor of Philadelphia.
Cohen visited The Gazette’s office Friday for an interview about the impact of streaming video, 5G wireless service and changing consumer behaviors on Comcast’s business, including its 600-person call center in Colorado Springs that focuses on customer loyalty and retention.
How much of a threat is streaming video like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime to Comcast?
Our message today is about high-speed data connectivity. We are able to bring customers everything they want through our high-speed data service, which includes not only our video service, but also Netflix, Hulu and YouTube as well as home security and other services through our X-1 platform. For every streaming customer, we get a high-speed data customer, so Amazon and other streaming services are both a friend and an enemy. You need high-quality internet service to stream. We have transitioned to a connectivity business. Streaming services are more of a threat to our on-demand video service since many streaming services don’t have live sports. The advantage we have is the volume and convenience of our content. Our response to competition is to embrace it and become an aggregator of content and making it convenient and easier to find.
Are you de-emphasizing your video product?
Not at all. We believe we have a fantastic product and have invested heavily in video and high-speed video products. Our X-1 platform is a transformative video experience and can be used to access streaming content from Netflix, Hulu and many others. We are not de-emphasizing video, but we recognize that high-speed data and connectivity is our leading product.
Is 5G wireless service a big threat to your internet access business?
I don’t know at this point; 5G has a lot of technical flaws — the signal can’t go through walls, windows or trees, so the build-out of the 5G system will be fantastically expensive. I believe that wire line connectivity will continue to be the gold standard for internet access for the foreseeable future. I expect that 5G will help transform cell service and improve video on smartphones, but our internet service will beat 5G hands down. Only a handful of cities have 5G service and those are all being operated on a test basis in a very limited way.
Many call center operators are cutting back or closing their U.S. locations, shifting the work overseas or using the internet for customer service. Has that trend resulted in cutbacks at Comcast’s local call center?
We believe we can deliver a higher level of customer service with customers talking to Comcast employees in the U.S., often in their own community. Improvements in customer service and our infrastructure has taken a lot pf calls out of the call centers, but this center is targeted on customer loyalty and retention and thus is not likely to be impacted by reduced customer call volume. As more people consider streaming, it will generate more need for customer loyalty and retention.
