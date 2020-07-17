Colorado's unemployment rate rose in June to 10.5% from 10.2% in May as more people returned to the job market than were able to find jobs, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported Friday.
While more than 100,000 people returned to the job market in June, about 20,000 of those remained unemployed. The labor force increases came as restaurants, gyms and other businesses reopened after shutting down for more than two months under orders from Gov. Jared Polis to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unemployment rates rose in Colorado Springs and Colorado's six other metro areas for the same reason — more people returning to the job market than finding work. The Colorado Springs jobless rate rose to 10.4% in June from 9.7% in May as more than 16,000 people returned to the job market and more than 12,000 found work. Fort Collins had the lowest rate at 9.2% and Denver had the highest at 11%.
Among counties, Gilpin County had the highest unemployment rate at 19.7%; the survey was taken before the county's casinos reopened June 17. During the same period, the national unemployment rate declined to 11.1% from 13.3%.
All but about 17,000 people in Colorado have returned to the job market, compared with the size of the state's labor force before the closure orders were imposed. However, employment is still down 270,548 from its February peak, when Colorado's unemployment rate had been at a record low of 2.5% for five consecutive months. The percentage of the state's population in the job market has increased to 68.7% in June from 66.6% in May but remains below the February peak of 69.4%.
The unemployment rate comes from a survey of households; a separate survey of employers showed the state recovered 55,000 payroll jobs in June and has now recovered 126,000, or 36.8% of the jobs lost during the statewide shutdown. That is 3 percentage points better than the nation. Nearly a third of the jobs recovered were in hotels and restaurants, 40,600, and another 8,300 were in retailing, transportation and utilities. Employment in those industries are still down 86,800 jobs and 28,400 jobs, respectively, from a year earlier.