Colorado's unemployment rate surged in March to 4.5%, the highest in nearly five years, as the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic began to spread across the state.
And the rate is likely to move even higher in coming months.
The jobless rate in the Colorado Springs area jumped from 3.4% in February to 5.5%, the highest level since February 2015, with nearly 7,500 additional area residents unemployed last month.
The state and area unemployment rates for March were based on a household survey conducted during the week that included March 12, before closure orders shut down many businesses. The area's unemployment rate likely will surge in April as more than 21,000 area residents filed initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits during the three weeks since then (the latest data available.) That would boost the area's unemployment rate for April to a record 11.5%.
The state's jobless rate in February was 2.5%, tied for the lowest since records began in 1976. The 2 percentage point increase from February is the highest recorded and puts Colorado's rate above the national rate — 4.4% in March — for the first time in nearly 15 years. The number of Coloradans out of work in March increased 62,314, or 77.6%.
"I wouldn't be surprised to see a double-digit unemployment rate in April, given the number of initial claims" filed in the past four weeks, Ryan Gedney, senior economist for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, said Friday on a conference call.
More than 230,000 people across Colorado filed first-time claims for unemployment benefits in the four weeks ending April 11. More than half of those job losses came in three sectors hit hard by closure orders — leisure and hospitality, health care and social assistance and retail. The claims numbers don't include self-employed persons, independent contractors or gig workers, but those people are included in the unemployment rate.
A separate survey of businesses showed the number of people holding private-sector jobs in Colorado fell by 6,000 from the previous month to 2.81 million in March. The monthly decline is the most recorded. The biggest reductions came in educational and health services, leisure and hospitality, manufacturing, retail and other services. The February total, meanwhile, was revised from an increase of 3,100 to a decline of 400; Colorado hasn't reported consecutive months of employment declines since early 2010.
Colorado has paid out $109 million in unemployment insurance benefits since the pandemic hit the state, which has reduced the fund that pays those benefits to $950 million. The state expects to receive up to $300 million in unemployment insurance payments from employers by June 30, but Gedney estimates the state will pay at least $50 million a week in benefits for months, which could exhaust the fund. At that point, the state likely would borrow from the federal government to continue benefits, he said.
The federal government will pay all new or expanded benefits included in the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package. That includes making self-employed persons, independent contractors and gig workers eligible for unemployment benefits, adding $600 a week to benefits through late July and extending benefit payments another 13 weeks.