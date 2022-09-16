Colorado’s unemployment rate increased in August for the first time in 13 months, inching upward to 3.4% from 3.3% in July.

Despite that change, an increase of just one-tenth of a percentage point in the unemployment rate is “not a concern,” said Ryan Gedney, a senior economist with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

The shift in the state’s trend of a shrinking or flat unemployment rate to a slight bump can be attributed to its labor force growth outpacing the increase in the number of Coloradans employed during August, according to a Labor and Employment Department report released Friday.

The labor force gains — the number of people eligible to work — equaled 7,700 last month, while the number of individuals employed in Colorado increased by 3,200.

“The unemployment rate went up for good reasons,” Gedney said. “...we’re seeing gains in both labor force and in employment, both of those parts of the unemployment calculation are moving upwards and simply the labor force outpaced unemployment.”

The number of Coloradans unemployed rose in August by 4,600 to a total of 112,000. But labor force participation grew to 69.6%, the second highest rate in the nation and matching the participation rate for Colorado in March 2020, the Labor and Employment Department report showed.

“Just keep in mind the 3.4% rate is incredibly low on a historical basis,” Gedney said. “And again we continue to see strong employment growth from the household standpoint.”

The state’s unemployment rate trend mirrored the national rate, which increased two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.7% in August; 31 other states also experienced a rise in unemployment.

Colorado tied Tennessee and Arizona for the nation’s 24th lowest unemployment rate.

But Gedney anticipates Colorado’s unemployment rate will fall again soon.

“Given high demand for labor,” Gedney said, “those individuals that entered the labor force in August, but were unable to find employment, should be able to move into employed status relatively quickly.”

The Labor and Employment Department report also showed:

• The state added 12,400 nonfarm payroll jobs from July to August, based on a survey of businesses. Some of the biggest gains took place in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, trade, transportation, and utilities. Meanwhile, financial activities payroll jobs declined.

• Over the past 28 months, Colorado added 429,900 nonfarm payroll jobs. Those additions made up for the 374,500 jobs lost during the first two months of the COVID-19 pandemic in March and April 2020, which equaled a job recovery rate of 114.8%, the third fastest in the nation and higher than that of the national rate of 101.1%.

• Colorado Springs’ unadjusted unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.6% in August from 3.5% in July.

“Historically the Colorado Springs unemployment rate trends just slightly higher than the Colorado rate,” Gedney said.