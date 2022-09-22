The Small Business Administration's Colorado district is accepting nominations for 2023 National and District Small Business Week awards.

The agency will recognize a Small Business Person of the Year and a Small Business Exporter of the Year within the district. Winners will have the chance to move forward for regional and national recognition. A “Wall of Fame” awardee will also be recognized within the district.

"We welcome nominations from every corner of the state for these coveted SBA recognitions,” said Frances Padilla, SBA Colorado District Director. “With more than 690,000 small businesses that call Colorado home, we’re looking forward to dynamic, successful companies spanning numerous industries to be represented.”

Winners will receive a certificate/plaque and statewide recognition from the federal agency.

To nominate a business visit www.sba.gov/nsbw until 1 p.m. MST Dec. 8. Submissions must be an electronic submission to the District’s box account.

For more information or to receive a copy of the National/Colorado District Nomination Guidelines, email the district office at ColoradoDO@sba.gov.

The National Small Business week is scheduled for April 30 through May 6, 2023.