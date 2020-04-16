- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.
First-time claims for unemployment insurance benefits in Colorado last week surged to more than 100,000, boosting the total for the past four weeks to 231,610, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported Thursday.
If the claims for the past four weeks are added to the 80,296 people who were unemployed in February, the state's unemployment rate would jump from a record low of 2.5% to 9.8%. Colorado's highest unemployment rate in records starting in 1976 is 8.9% in late 2010 and early 2011. was While not all those who file initial claims are eligible for unemployment benefits, Ryan Gedney, the department's senior economist, said he expects a high percentage to be eligible.
The 104,217 claims filed in the week that ended April 11 is more than double the 46,055 filed in the previous week and shattered the record 61,583 claims filed in the week ending March 28. The numbers don't include self-employed, independent contractors or "gig" workers who became eligible with the $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief package enacted last month. The department hasn't yet started taking claims from them.
About 20% of those who filed had worked in hotels or restaurants and nearly 10% worked in the health care and social assistance sector, according to data compiled by the department. Hotels and restaurants have been hit hard by mandatory closure orders for restaurant dine-in areas, a sharp decline in travel and a stay-at-home order from Gov. Jared Polis to slow the spread of the virus.
The state paid $62 million in unemployment benefits in the week ending April 11, more than double the $29.8 million in the previous week and eight times more than this year's weekly average. The department paid an average of $19 million a week during the Great Recession and a record $102.8 million in benefits in May 2009.
Return to gazette.com for updates of this story.