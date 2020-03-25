Nearly 5,000 El Paso County employers will receive about $5.9 million in dividends from Denver-based workers’ compensation insurer Pinnacol Assurance, the company said this week.
Pinnacol paid $70 million to more than 50,000 policyholders, or about 95% of its customers, based on premium payments and workplace safety record, the firm said. Pinnacol is owned by its policyholders, so its profits are returned to customers in the form of dividends. The company has paid dividends to policyholders for five consecutive years, with those payments totaling nearly $750 million since 2005.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette