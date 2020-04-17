Business Fallout: United warns of layoffs, Target raises pay

A United Express airplane is sprayed with deicing fluid while waiting for take off from Denver International Airport as travelers deal with the spread of the coronavirus Friday, March 20, 2020, in Denver. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks depending on the severity of the illness.

 David Zalubowski

Colorado's unemployment rate surged in March to 4.5%, the highest in nearly five years, as the coronavirus pandemic spread across the state. The rate is likely to move even higher in coming months.

Colorado's first-time unemployment claims soar past 100,000

The jobless rate in the Colorado Springs area jumped to 5.5% in March from 3.4% in February, the highest level since February 2015.

First-time unemployment claims triple in the Pikes Peak region

The state's jobless rate in February was 2.5%, tied for the lowest level in records that began in 1976. The jobless rate could approach 10% when the April rate is released May 22. More than 230,000 people across Colorado filed for first-time claims for unemployment insurance benefits in the four weeks ending April 11, nearly triple the 80,000 people who were looking for work in February. The March jobless rate, reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, came from a household survey conducted during the week of March 12.

More states paying $600 extra in unemployment aid

A separate survey of businesses showed the number of people holding jobs in Colorado fell by 3,900 from February to 2.81 million in March. The February total also was revised from an increase of 3,100 to a decline of 400.

Return to gazette.com for updates to this story.

Contact Wayne Heilman 636-0234

Facebook www.facebook.com/wayne.heilman

Twitter twitter.com/wayneheilman

Tags

Load comments