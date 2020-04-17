Colorado's unemployment rate surged in March to 4.5%, the highest in nearly five years, as the coronavirus pandemic spread across the state. The rate is likely to move even higher in coming months.
The jobless rate in the Colorado Springs area jumped to 5.5% in March from 3.4% in February, the highest level since February 2015.
The state's jobless rate in February was 2.5%, tied for the lowest level in records that began in 1976. The jobless rate could approach 10% when the April rate is released May 22. More than 230,000 people across Colorado filed for first-time claims for unemployment insurance benefits in the four weeks ending April 11, nearly triple the 80,000 people who were looking for work in February. The March jobless rate, reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, came from a household survey conducted during the week of March 12.
A separate survey of businesses showed the number of people holding jobs in Colorado fell by 3,900 from February to 2.81 million in March. The February total also was revised from an increase of 3,100 to a decline of 400.
