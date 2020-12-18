Colorado's unemployment rate remained unchanged for a second consecutive month in November at 6.4%, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.
While little appeared changed in the state's job market last month,the numbers come from a survey of households conducted during the second week of November, so they don't reflect widespread restrictions on businesses imposed in most urban counties later in the month that have triggered widespread job losses, especially in hotels and restaurants.
A separate survey of businesses, however, did reveal early payroll job losses of 6,700 in November with cutbacks in hotels and restaurants, schools and financial services as many businesses anticipated restrictions and schools shifted to remote learning. Those losses more than offset gains in professional and business services, which includes most military contractors, as well as trade, transportation and utilities. Those numbers don't include self-employed, independent contractors and "gig" workers.
Among Colorado metro areas, the jobless rate in Colorado Springs remained unchanged at 6%, fell in both the Denver and Boulder areas to 6.4% and 5.1%, respectively, and increased in Fort Collins, Grand Junction, Greeley and Pueblo. The Steel City's unemployment rate has risen a full percentage point to 8.3% since August and is now at its highest level since June.
The federal agency also revised its estimate of October's job gains downward by 500 to 20,600, based on additional responses it received from businesses and government agencies since that month's survey. Unemployment and payroll data for December will be released Jan. 22.