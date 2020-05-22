Business closures ordered to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic sent Colorado's unemployment rate to a record 11.3% in April, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported Friday.
The increase came as more than 180,000 lost jobs from March to April, causing the jobless rate to more than double from 5.1% in March. The previous record unemployment rate of 8.9% was set in September through December of 2010 during the aftermath of the Great Recession.
The numbers were even worse in the Colorado Springs area, where the unemployment rate nearly doubled from 6.2% in March to a record 12.3% in April, with more than 20,000 losing jobs.
Return to gazette.com for updates of this story.