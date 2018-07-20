Colorado’s unemployment rate fell to 2.7 percent in June from 2.8 percent in May, nearing its lowest point since 1976 of 2.6 percent reached in March-May 2017, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.
The decline is the third consecutive monthly drop and is a product of strong job growth. The state has added nearly 75,000 jobs in the past 12 months, many of them in professional and business services as well as financial services. The robust growth in both industries also contributed to a 5.4 percent jump in average hourly earnings to $28.71, said Ryan Gedney, a senior economist for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette