Colorado's unemployment rate fell for a fourth consecutive month, from 3.2% in May to 3% in June, the lowest monthly rate since April 2018, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.
The rate fell because the number of people with jobs rose faster than the size of the labor force, a reflection of the state's strong economy, said Ryan Gedney, senior economist for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. Other signs of the state's booming economic growth include a 5.4% increase to $30.22 in average hourly earnings and 8,100 payroll jobs added in June.