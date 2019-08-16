Unemployment Benefits
Colorado's unemployment rate fell in July for the fifth consecutive month to 2.9%, its lowest level since March 2018, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

The jobless rate has continued to fall because employment is growing faster than the available labor, reducing the number of people looking for work, said Ryan Gedney, senior economist for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. The tight labor market has continued to push wages higher with the average hourly wage rising 5.1% in July to $30.24.

