Colorado's unemployment rate fell in January amid looser COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions on businesses , reaching the lowest rate since just before restrictions began a year ago, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported Monday.
The state's jobless rate fell to 6.6% after it had been 6.9% for the final three months of 2020; that rate persisted as COVID cases surged and most urban counties moved to the second-highest level on the state's pandemic dial, which required restaurants to close dining rooms and hotels to cancel meetings.
Colorado's unemployment rate was at 2.7% in January 2020 before increasing in both February and March and peaking at 12.1% in April during a statewide stay-at-home order.
The state's unemployment rate fell in January as employment grew more than twice as fast as the number of people joining the labor market, reducing the number out of work by 8,300. The numbers come from a survey of households; a separate survey of employers found payrolls rose by nearly twice as much — 32,000. The employer survey doesn't include self-employed and contract workers.
The Colorado Springs jobless rate fell to 7.2% in January from 7,4% in December. That was above Denver's rate, which fell to 7% from 7.1% during the same period. Boulder had the lowest unemployment in the state in January at 5.9%, while Pueblo had the highest at 9.3%.
