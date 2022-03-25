Now Hiring sign (copy) (copy)

Fred's Towing is advertising job openings on an old truck. Colorado's unemployment rate fell from 4.2% in January to 4% in February, the lowest since before the COVID-19 pandemic triggered hundreds of thousands of job losses in early 2020.

Colorado's unemployment rate fell in February to its lowest level in two years as payrolls surged to a record high, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported Friday.

The 4% jobless rate, down from 4.2% in January, is the lowest since February 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic triggered hundreds of thousands of job losses from stay-at-home orders and other restrictions on businesses.

Payrolls grew by 14,000 jobs last month to a record 2.83 million, eclipsing the previous mark set in January 2020 by 6,600 jobs, according to survey of businesses. The unemployment rate comes from a separate survey of households.

