Colorado's unemployment rate fell in February to its lowest level in two years as payrolls surged to a record high, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported Friday.
The 4% jobless rate, down from 4.2% in January, is the lowest since February 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic triggered hundreds of thousands of job losses from stay-at-home orders and other restrictions on businesses.
Payrolls grew by 14,000 jobs last month to a record 2.83 million, eclipsing the previous mark set in January 2020 by 6,600 jobs, according to survey of businesses. The unemployment rate comes from a separate survey of households.
