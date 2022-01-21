Colorado's job market continues to recover from the impact of the epidemic, with the state's unemployment rate falling three-tenths of a percentage point in December to 4.8%, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported Friday.
It's the sixth straight month that Colorado's jobless rate has dropped. But it's still above the national rate of 3.9% — and still nearly double the 2.5% rate it reached in late 2019 before the pandemic took hold.
The department also reported that Colorado employers added 9,000 people to payrolls in December. Over the past 20 months, the department said, Colorado has gained back 335,500 of the 375,800 nonfarm payroll jobs lost in the initial months of the pandemic in early 2020.
The Colorado Springs area has already recovered all of the jobs lost in the pandemic; it reached that milestone in October.
The payroll data comes from a survey of employers, while the employment rate is compiled from a survey of households.