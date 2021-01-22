Colorado's unemployment rate surged two full percentage points to 8.4% in December as tighter pandemic restrictions took hold, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.
The state's jobless rate was the highest since 10.6% in June; it had remained unchanged at 6.4% between September and November. The increase resulted from 42,400 people returning to the job market and the number of people holding jobs declining by 24,400, adding more than 67,000 to those looking for work. Most urban counties in Colorado moved to COVID level red in late November, which banned indoor dining and reduced capacity limits for many other businesses. The state relaxed those restrictions this month for most counties.
January's unemployment rate could head even higher, if first-time claims for unemployment benefits are a leading indicator. More than 119,000 payroll and contract workers and self-employed persons filed for benefits between mid-December and mid-January. The unemployment rate is calculated from a survey of households that is conducted monthly on the week that includes the 12th. A technical issue with Colorado's new unemployment benefits system prevented the state from getting any numbers for the week ended Jan. 16, but the U.S. Department of Labor reported 13,728 claims for that week, down 500 from the previous week.
Unemployment rates jumped in all of Colorado's metro areas, with Colorado Springs increasing to 8.6% in December from 6% in November and Denver rising to 8.5% from 6.4% during the same period. Boulder had the lowest metro area jobless rate at 6.9%, while Pueblo had the highest at 11.3%. Baca County, in the state's southeastern corner, had the lowest unemployment rate among counties at 3%, while Pueblo County's 11.3% rate was the highest county rate.
A separate report that comes from a survey of businesses showed that most of the job losses — more than 36,000 — came in the leisure and hospitality sector, which includes restaurants and hotels. About half of those losses were offset by gains in sectors including the retailing, transportation and utilities industries and business and professional services. The education, health care and construction sectors also added jobs in December, while five other sectors shed nearly 2,000 jobs.