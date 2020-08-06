First-time claims for unemployment benefits filed in Colorado last week fell to the lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic forced widespread business closures, throwing thousands out of work.
The 7,138 traditional claims filed with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment in the week ended Aug. 1 was down 10.9% from the previous week but is still more than triple the weekly average before the pandemic. The agency also received 7,585 claims from self-employed persons, independent contractors and "gig" workers in the same week, down 22% from the previous week and the first decline since July 11. Total claims were down 17% to 14,723, the fewest since the week ended July 4.
"While I believe the worst is over, we have a long way to go before we get back to what would be considered a normal level of initial claims activity," said Ryan Gedney, the department's senior economist. "We are seeing a stabilization of claims activity, compared to the record levels of earlier this year, but how long will we see claims remain at this level?"
The department has received 517,203 traditional unemployment claims and 162,052 claims for self-employed and other workers since mid-March. As a result, the agency has paid out nearly $4.3 billion since March 29 in benefits of all types, including an extra $600 a week that expired last month. That total is more than the previous seven years of payments combined and more than double the amount paid during 2010 after the Great Recession.
In the Colorado Springs area, 1,013 traditional unemployment claims were filed in the week ended July 18, down 4.2% from the previous week. But the number of claims from self-employed and other similar workers surged 79.1% to nearly 1,000 in the week ended July 25, the most since the week ended June 20. The department has now received nearly 71,000 claims of all types in the area since the pandemic forced widespread business closures in mid-March.
The department also continues to see a high level of fraudulent claims in the program for self-employed and other workers with 30% to 50% of the claims submitted daily being blocked for suspected fraud, said Jeff Fitzgerald, who heads the agency's unemployment division. Most of the fraudulent claims stem from identify theft cases and are a growing problem nationwide, he said.