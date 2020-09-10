The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment plans to begin paying an extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits by late next week, Cher Roybal Haavind, the agency's deputy director, said Thursday.
The payments will cover the weeks ended July 26 through Aug. 29, though the department just applied for federal approval to pay the additional benefit for the week ended Sept. 5. The federally funded program isn't expected to pay the extra benefits for weeks beyond then, Haavind said.
The Lost Wages Assistance Program resulted from an order by President Donald Trump to use funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to pay the extra benefits after an earlier program that paid an extra $600 a week expired in late July.
To be eligible for the payments, unemployed persons must be receiving at least $100 a week in unemployment benefits and certify they are out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Self-employed persons, independent contractors and "gig" workers have already completed that certification, while payroll workers will need to complete that step, starting later this week, Haavind said.