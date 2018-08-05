When Colorado College’s men’s hockey team moves to a new on-campus venue from The Broadmoor World Arena in a few years, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom regional manager Todd Wyatt expects the loss to feel a little like a solid check against the boards.
Old Chicago opened in a small, 10,400-square-foot retail building in Colorado Springs near the World Arena in December 2015 and gets plenty of Colorado College fans who stop in before or after hockey games for pizza, burgers, sandwiches and beer, Wyatt said.
But without those fans, Wyatt said, Old Chicago could see a loss of several thousand dollars in sales on game nights, which typically take place on Fridays and Saturdays.
“It will definitely have an impact,” he said. “If you figure there’s 18 to 22 home games a year, and you figure that impacts us $3,000 to $5,000 a home game, so yeah, it’s definitely a big impact.”
That potential impact stems from the decision by Colorado College to relocate from the World Arena, its roughly 7,700-seat home of more than 20 years, to the new 3,000-seat Robson Arena planned for the south edge of the school’s campus. The $39 million venue, along with a $20 million stadium for the Colorado Springs Switchbacks soccer team in southwest downtown, are part of the City for Champions tourism initiative.
City, college and Switchbacks officials announced plans last month for the dual sports facilities, which will be funded privately and with state sales tax money under Colorado’s Regional Tourism Act. During construction of the Robson facility, Colorado College will continue to play at The Broadmoor World Arena for at least two more seasons and possibly through 2020-21.
Last season, Colorado College averaged just shy of 4,600 people per game at The Broadmoor World Arena, according to United States College Hockey Online, which compiles statistics related to men’s Division I hockey programs. That attendance figure reflects tickets sold; the actual number of people who showed up to games might be less.
The financial downside of Colorado College’s move might not just be from local fans that spend less on food and beverages. Some Colorado College opponents — such as North Dakota, Wisconsin and Minnesota-Duluth — have avid fan bases that go on the road when their teams travel, Wyatt said.
“When those teams play, regardless of what time of the year it is, those hotels are filled and we’re busy the day before, the day after, things like that,” Wyatt said. “Having them move is definitely going to have an impact on us down the road.”
Area with plenty to do
Some area hotels, however, say they don’t necessarily rely on stays related to Colorado College hockey and the team’s move won’t be a financial disaster.
Tyrone Johnson, assistant manager of the 101-room Hampton Inn & Suites, which is a short walk across the World Arena’s parking lot and the closest of roughly a half-dozen hotels near the venue, said the property used to have an arrangement with Colorado College that provided a special rate for parents of college students. But that agreement ended two years ago, and the hotel has seen fewer hockey-related stays as a result, he said.
The Hampton Inn, however, doesn’t just rely on Colorado College hockey and the World Arena for business. Cinemark’s Tinseltown movie theater complex, restaurants and retailers are nearby. The area also is near neighborhoods to the north, west and southwest, major employers such as semiconductor manufacturer Microchip Technology (formerly Atmel) to the west and Harrison High School to the east. Fort Carson also is a few minutes’ drive to the south.
“We’re in a great area,” Johnson said. “We’re next to the movie theater. We’re across the street from three or four restaurants. So if you’re not familiar with the area at all, it’s one of those things where you’ll come in and stay, and the cool thing is there are a lot of things you can walk to.”
Jeannie Leiva, general manager of the 131-room La Quinta Inn & Suites, said hockey-related stays aren’t a major source of business at the hotel.
“We might see a little bit, but I don’t think it (the loss of hockey games) will be that noticeable,” she said. “Hopefully it will be replaced with even more businesses from other things.”
That’s the potential upside of Colorado College’s move; the World Arena will be freed on prime booking nights — Fridays and Saturdays — for concerts and other events, whose attendees also will eat at local restaurants and stay at nearby hotels.
“World Arena has done a great job over the last couple of years of adding different events and adding different things,” Wyatt said. “When they free up those dates, I’m hoping that they’re even more aggressive about bringing concerts and events and what-not to the World Arena. I’m sure the venue’s not just going to sit empty. Anytime there’s an event at the World Arena, we benefit. So the more events that they schedule, the better it is I’m sure for all the businesses in the area.”
Expecting to prosper
Dot Lischick, the World Arena’s longtime general manager, said Colorado College’s move — which arena officials knew was coming — will be a loss, although she declined to say what percentage of the venue’s revenue comes from the school’s hockey games. A nonprofit group operates the World Arena, which opened in January 1998.
“When you’re losing a chunk of business, it’s always a loss,” Lischick said.
It’s not the first time the World Arena has lost a hockey team; the minor league Colorado Gold Kings folded in 2002 after four years of playing at the venue.
But she’s confident the World Arena will fill the void with events that will pump new revenues into the facility.
“Will we be able to recover it? I think absolutely,” she said.
Asked if another hockey team or sports group might be interested in moving to the World Arena, Lischick said she had “no definite answers” and “will pursue all opportunities.”
There’s been interest in the past, she added.
“I get calls all the time from people that want to relocate,” Lischick said. She didn’t identify them, but said calls have come from other sports groups — not just hockey teams. The World Arena declined their overtures, however, because of Colorado College’s presence there, she said.
When the World Arena looks to fill Colorado College’s dates in a few years, Friday and Saturday nights will be opportune times to book events, Lischick said. Concertgoers and event attendees have a greater chance to come to the venue when they don’t have to go to work or school the next day, she said.
Also, Lischick said, per-capita spending by concertgoers and event attendees typically is higher on weekend nights than weekdays.
“When you go to a concert, would you rather go on a Wednesday night or a Friday night?” she said.
Downtown will gain
As the World Arena charts its future without Colorado College hockey and nearby businesses hope concerts and other draws will fill those Friday and Saturday nights, some businesses near Colorado College are looking forward to the arrival of the Robson Arena and the relocated hockey team.
Josh Stelly, an assistant manager at Odyssey Gastropub, a restaurant that also serves craft beer and cocktails at 311 N. Tejon St., said the business is patronized by Colorado College students.
“But with the addition of a sporting arena, I’m certain, I’m absolutely certain, that will increase our volume in regard to noncollegiate (customers),” Stelly said.
Richard Skorman, the Colorado Springs City Council president and longtime downtown businessman, said his Poor Richard’s is one of several restaurants and bars in the 300 block of North Tejon. Not only will they benefit from the new Colorado College arena, but so will all of downtown, he said.
“People will park their cars, go out to eat and walk down,” Skorman said. “It’s (Tejon) a great walking street to walk to Colorado College.”
“The great thing about downtown and our part, especially, is that they’re mostly small-business owned, individually owned,” he said of restaurants and other storefronts. “Real estate is still cheap enough that we don’t have national chains. So we’ll all benefit by having more people downtown for these events.”
Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of the Downtown Partnership, echoed Skorman; all downtown will gain when Colorado College’s hockey team begins playing at the new arena.
“We expect to see a boost, certainly on that North Tejon Street side, but frankly, probably throughout downtown, in much the same way when there’s a concert at the Pikes Peak Center,” Edmondson said.
“Restaurants know to staff up on evenings like that and we expect businesses will start developing a game plan for game nights and extra preparation involved for a higher volume of customers.”