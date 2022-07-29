Waiting tables, working the counter at a fast-food restaurant or chopping vegetables in a restaurant kitchen may not be one's dream job, but it can lead to something much bigger.
Doug Price, president & CEO of Visit Colorado Springs, the city's convention and visitor bureau, highlighted potential career growth in the hospitality and leisure industry during a panel held by the National Association of Workforce Boards.
The panel was a part of the association's annual summer meeting, held this week in Colorado Springs to learn about the city and Pikes Peak region's workforce. The Washington, D.C.-based association represents workforce development boards around the country to educate about economic development and help workforce resources meet employers' needs. The panel brought community business leaders together to discuss the strengths and challenges facing the workforce in various industries in the region.
The hospitality and leisure sector, which was hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, led the way in job gains in June in Colorado, adding 2,300 jobs, according to the latest figures from the state Department of Labor and Employment. But it is still behind pre-pandemic employment levels.
Price emphasized the need to spotlight potential career growth in the industry, to show that workers aren't trapped in one spot if they pursue a restaurant or hotel job.
"We really have to put the highlight...on the people that built their career and they absolutely started in the kitchen," Price said. "...They went from there to there to now they're the executive chef supporting a family."
He noted the employment issue isn't unique to Colorado Springs, but is a problem plaguing the industry across the country.
According to a report by the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee, hospitality and leisure still has the largest remaining gap between current employment and pre-pandemic employment by 1.53 million workers, making up three-fourths of the total worker shortage.
Price also discussed the importance of Colorado Springs' downtown renaissance, with such recent additions as Weidner Field and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, for drawing both workers and visitors.
"Downtown is a huge attraction for both lifestyle and for visitors," Price said.
Among other panelists were Debbie Miller, president of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce; Mike Webb, Fort Carson director of human resources; and Jonathan Liebert, CEO of the the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado and CEO and co-founder of the Springs-based National Institute for Social Impact.
Miller discussed the unique challenges for businesses in rural areas, such as internet access and availability of health care.
"We're a different definition of rural," Miller said. "It's an acquired taste, it truly is."
Webb discussed his role helping military spouses and service members exiting the Army find work. Up to 500 service members transition out of Fort Carson every month, 60% of whom stay in Colorado Springs. Webb works to help those families integrate into the workforce without having to "start from scratch."
Liebert discussed the importance of employers focusing on social impact since that's a value for younger generations like millennials and Gen Z. Employers who focus on social impact should have no problem hiring, Liebert said.
"How does your industry fold social impact into what you do?" Liebert asked. "If you're not doing this, you're going to go out of business."