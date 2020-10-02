Brewing giant Anheuser-Busch plans to lay off all 400 employees of its distributorships in Colorado Springs, Denver, Littleton and Loveland as part of a sale of those distributorships to a Georgia company.
The company notified the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment this week that it will eliminate 59 jobs in Colorado Springs, 220 in Denver, 50 in Littleton and 71 in Loveland on or about Dec. 4, when it sells those distributorships to Atlanta area-based Eagle Rock Distributing. The positions include delivery drivers, warehouse workers and sales representatives, according to the notice. Anheuser-Busch acquired the distributorships in a series of deals in 2015 with Texas-based Standard Sales.
Spokespersons for Anheuser-Busch and Eagle Rock did not respond Friday to an email and call for comment.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette