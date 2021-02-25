Colorado Springs ahead of nation in recover from pandemic

The Colorado Springs economy has recovered more quickly than the rest of the nation from the COVID-19 pandemic, but still has a long way to go before it recovers all jobs lost from the virus, newly released data show.

The local economy recovered in the third quarter nearly 69% of the more than 23,000 jobs lost in the previous quarter, but overall payroll employment still remains down 8,800 jobs from a year earlier, according to quarterly data from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The data comes from unemployment insurance reports most employers must file and is more reliable than the federal agency's monthly estimates that come from surveys of businesses.

Nearly 10,000 of the 23,000 job losses in the second quarter were in the hotel and restaurant industries, which recovered two-thirds of those jobs in the following quarter, the latest data available. Employment in the two industries remains down by 5,000 jobs from a year earlier. The health care and education sectors also combined to shed more than 5,500 jobs — health care has recovered nearly 90% of the jobs lost, but education continues to cut employment. The retail industry added back 500 more jobs than it lost in second quarter but remains down nearly 400 jobs from a year earlier.

The business and professional services sector, which includes the software industry and many defense contractors, remains the healthiest part of the local job market. The sector lost just 210 jobs in the second quarter before adding 649 jobs in the third quarter to employ nearly 1,400 more people than a year earlier, an increase of more than 5%. The other services sector — which includes barbers, massage therapists and other personal services providers — has been the slowest to recover, bringing back just 600 or more than 1,500 jobs lost in the second quarter.

Wage growth surged during the third quarter, jumping 6.4% from a year ago to an average weekly wage of $1,065. That follows an 8.7% year-over-year gain in the second quarter, the biggest quarterly increase in records that begin in 2000. The finance; arts, entertainment and recreation, retail and management sectors all had year-over-year wage gains of more than 10%.