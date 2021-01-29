DOWNTOWN COMINGS AND GOINGS

Downtown Colorado Springs lost 20 street-level businesses in 2020, compared to 12 in 2019, according to the Downtown Partnership. However, 21 new street-level businesses opened downtown during 2020; that's up from 17 in 2019. Grand openings already are planned in the coming months for 10 new businesses downtown, the advocacy group says.

Here are the new street-level businesses that opened downtown in 2020, as tracked by the Downtown Partnership:

Bird Tree Café

Jax Fish House

A Likely Story

Moonbeam Clothiers

Yobel Market

Pikes Peak Lager House

Flame

Novis Mortem Collective

Lincoln Rose Gallery

CO.A..T.I

Bread & Butter Market

3 E's Comedy Club

ICONS Bar

VIP Commercial Real Estate

Brakeman's Burgers

Aaillan

Track 10 Urban Kitchen

Rock-e Mountain Bikes

The Cutting Edge Realtors

LIV Sotheby

Samaritan Coffee

Here are the street-level downtown businesses that closed last year:

Tailored West

Honey, Tea & Me

Nourish Organic Juice

Starbucks (South Tejon)

Iron Bird Brewing

Brewer's Republic

CJ Kard

Dr. Phone Fix

Carlie's Convenience

Thirsty Parrot

Lane Mitchell Jewelers

Rim Technologies (Michelle's Building)

Colorado Refuge

Regina's Unique Boutique

Coquette's

Colorado Photography School

Nostalgia Tattoo

US Bank Wahsatch location

Zodiac Venue

Triple Nickle Tavern

(Note: Zodiac and Triple Nickle are combining forces to open a new bar/venue downtown this year.)