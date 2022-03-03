Chipotle Mexican Grill opens at 10:45 a.m. Friday in the Victory Ridge development southeast of InterQuest and Voyager parkways, becoming the latest national restaurant brand to expand to the red-hot InterQuest area in northern Colorado Springs.
The location, at 1846 Democracy Point, will be the first Chipotle in the Springs to offer what the California-based chain calls its "Chipotlane" — a drive-thru pickup lane.
Customers who order and pay for their food on the Chipotle app, at Chipotle.com or via marketplace vendors can select their pickup time and drive to the pickup window to grab their food without leaving their vehicles. Chipotle introduced the Chipotlane concept in 2019.
The first 50 people in line for Friday's opening will receive free Chipotle merchandise. The restaurant — which joins In-N-Out Burger, Whataburger, Slim Chickens, Fuzzy's Tacos, Panda Express and several other familiar chains in the InterQuest area — will be open until 10 p.m. daily.