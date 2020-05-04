Stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic have caused business at Colorado Springs video email provider BombBomb to explode — and the company is giving back to the community as a result.
Use of the company's flagship product, which makes it easier to record, send and track videos in email, text and social media, has doubled in the past six weeks as an alternative to face-to-face meetings, said BombBomb co- founder and CEO Conor McCluskey. That's because restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus haven't allowed allow businesses to meet with clients and many people can't squeeze in another video conference.
"Our business was created for a time like this," McCluskey said. "A lot of enterprise clients have accelerated their move into digital transformation. The video piece has become more important since they can't travel or meet face-to-face with customers and the recipient can view it on their own schedule. We have seem a vast acceleration of our sales pipeline beyond just the real estate industry and into insurance, financial services and the automotive industry."
BombBomb has added a handful of temporary and permanent employees to its staff of 145 and has five job openings listed on its website to help handle the surge in demand. The company announced plans in November to add 186 employees in the next four years after local and state officials approved $550,000 in economic development incentives for BombBomb to expand in Colorado Springs rather than two other cities it had considered, Atlanta and Indianapolis.
The company has returned the first installment of a $250,000 incentive from the Downtown Development Authority so it can be used instead for the authority's small business relief fund. The fund will provide grants of $2,500 to $25,000 to eligible businesses that face financial catastrophe because of the coronavirus pandemic. McCluskey declined to reveal the amount of the donation.
BombBomb also is giving free video email accounts to businesses that receive money from the fund and for teachers to reach out to parents of students who have been forced by the pandemic to learn remotely. McCluskey said more than 5,000 teachers spanning every state and 19 countries have accepted the offer.
Since virtually all of the company's staff has been working remotely for the past six weeks, BombBomb also is donating the lunches and snacks it would have provided to employees to the Springs Rescue Mission, Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado and Mary's Home, a local shelter for single mothers. The company also is matching up to $30,000 in contributions to Children's Hope Chest to help children and their families in Kenya.