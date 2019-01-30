The Willamette Market & Deli, a neighborhood vegan and vegetarian restaurant and specialty grocery that opened in 2016, closed its doors last week.
“That’s a wrap,” according to a post Sunday on its Facebook page, one day after the closing. “Thank you, everyone. We are so blessed from the best employees to greatest customers. We absolutely loved being your Willamette Market & Deli.”
A woman who answered the front door of the business Wednesday morning said she was an owner, but declined to comment on why it had closed.
She and other employees appeared to be packing up items, while another Facebook post advertised pipe and wood shelves for sale that had been used by the business.
The market and deli’s menu shown on its Facebook page said 80 percent of its restaurant items — which included hot dogs, sandwiches, burgers, soups, salads and breakfast burritos — were organic. The market and deli also said it used local produce and products as much as possible, while it partnered with a Western Slope farm for food.
“It’s a real bummer that they are closing,” said one Facebook commenter. “Just became vegan. Just found them.”
The business also touted its environmental record — using biodegradable cleaning supplies, composting and recycling its waste and installing LED lighting.
The Willamette Market & Deli’s run was quite a bit shorter than its predecessor. The building at 749 E. Willamette had been home to the Little Market & Deli, a Colorado Springs institution that was a grocery and community gathering spot before it closed in 2013 after 103 years.