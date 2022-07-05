Vectrus, a Colorado Springs-based defense contractor, and Madison, Miss.-based The Vertex Co. have completed their merger, according to a press release Tuesday.
The two former rivals announced plans for the merger in March. The combined company, V2X, will be based out of northern Virginia. It will be one of the nation's 20 largest defense contractors, with 14,000 employees in 300 locations worldwide.
Vectrus employs 8,100 people, mostly at military bases around the world; company officials prior to completion of the merger said Vectrus' Colorado Springs office of 200 employees will stay in place.
"Today's milestone establishes V2X as a leading global provider of mission-essential solutions," Chuck Prow, former Vectrus chief executive officer and now CEO of V2X, said in the release. The company will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "VEC" through Thursday; beginning Friday, V2X's common stock will trade under the ticker symbol "VVX."
The Gazette