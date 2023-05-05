As Colorado Springs Utilities prepares to change its Sustainable Energy Plan this year, it will present required updates and industry changes at a public meeting Monday.

The meeting will include an overview of newer related legislation like the state’s Clean Heat Plan.

Customers who plan to attend the meeting from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday at the Regional Building Department, 2880 International Circle, were encouraged to pre-register by Friday. A question-and-answer session at the meeting will allow attendees to raise inquiries about the updates.

The Sustainable Energy Plan was developed with customer input in 2020, according to a guest column by Utilities’ system planning and projects officer, Lisa Barbato, and aims to cut the carbon footprint 80% by 2030 and 90% by 2050 to align with state energy legislation.

The plan also specifies retiring the Martin Drake Power Plant by 2023, which will be demolished starting this summer, and the Ray Nixon Power no later than 2030.

“This was a difficult decision, but we have determined that closing Nixon is the only path forward to meet an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and avoid far more costly solutions dictated by regulatory authorities,” Barbato wrote in a Gazette guest column published Thursday.

The current sustainability plan includes replacing the power plants with small, mobile natural gas generators, non-carbon generation and storage plus energy efficient initiatives. Utilities will also implement energy efficiency and new propane air, and expand existing propane air, according to the plan approved in 2020.

As the Martin Drake Power Plant approaches demolition this summer, six natural gas units on the site wrapped construction last month in a project that began 2021. The generators will be fully operational this month, according to Steve Berry with Utilities, who said they are expected to be used 5%-30% of the time during periods of high or low temperatures.

The Drake demolition will begin this summer in a year-long last stage of taking down one of the last remaining urban power plants in the nation, which stopped burning coal in August 2021. The plant was expected to run on coal through 2035, but in June 2020, the Utilities board, which is also the Colorado Springs City Council, pushed the date up to shutter the plant by 2023.

"A key tenet of the Sustainable Energy Plan is our commitment to maintaining system reliability and managing customer rate impacts," Barbaro wrote.

"Therefore, responsible natural gas generation will remain a key part of our energy mix over the next decade. Having natural gas resources at our disposal will enable us to carefully incorporate technologies such as battery storage and renewable resources like solar and wind."