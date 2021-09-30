Downtown Colorado Springs housing projects that once were few and far between now seem to be as common as restaurants, bars and offices.

In response to a surging demand for downtown housing in recent years, local and out-of-town developers have built nearly 600 residences in the area since 2015, while roughly 2,400 units are under construction or poised to launch by next year.

Even so, there's still a curiosity about the look and feel of downtown apartments, lofts, condominiums and townhomes.

For those potential downtown denizens, the Downtown Partnership advocacy group and Downtown Ventures, the partnership's nonprofit arm, will hold the fourth urban living tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The open house-like event provides tourgoers an up-close look at five downtown residential projects and learn about what it's like to live in the Springs' urban core.

"There is still a real keen interest in what these buildings look like on the inside," said Laurel Prud'homme, the Downtown Partnership's communications vice president. "I think that's where the marketability of the tour comes from. People are curious about what they look like."

Walking around downtown as part of the tour, meanwhile, gives participants a taste of what it might be like to walk from an apartment to a coffee shop or entertainment venue, she said.

"They're also still curious about what that urban lifestyle is," Prud'homme said. "It's not just an apartment, it's an apartment in the middle of our city center, which allows you to walk to so many different dining places, potentially walk to work if you work downtown. It (the urban living tour) is as much about the beautiful properties as it is the lifestyle of living downtown."

The first urban living tour in 2017 focused mostly on lofts in older downtown buildings. This year's tour has more of an emphasis on newer properties, Prud'homme said.

"Now we're looking at lots of new things and focusing a little bit less on some of those historic buildings that have had lofts in them for many years," she said.

The urban living tour, canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and moved this year to the fall, will feature five properties:

• 333 ECO Apartments, Colorado and Wahsatch avenues.

• Casa Mundi Apartments, 418 S. Tejon St.

• Mae on Cascade Apartments, Cascade and Moreno avenues.

• Pikes Peak Lofts, at Pikes Peak and Wahsatch avenues.

• Westwood Townhomes, along Fountain Boulevard, between Wahsatch and Weber Street.

Advance tickets to visit the properties, which are available at www.downtowncs.com, can be purchased for $10 until 5 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, tickets at the door of the tour properties will cost $15.

In addition to the five properties, this year's urban living tour will feature a preview center at the Kinship Landing hotel, 415 S. Nevada Ave.

Renderings and other information about 11 additional downtown housing projects that have broken ground or been announced will be available at the preview center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.