The Colorado Springs area unemployment rate remained unchanged in December at 3.1%, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
HISTORICALLY SPEAKING: The December rate is down from 4.4% in December 2018 and remains near a historic low.
FACTORS AT WORK: While the number of unemployed dropped by 250 because more people found jobs than entered the job market, the decline wasn't enough to change the unemployment rate.
JOB GROWTH: Payroll numbers showed job growth of 3.1% in December from a year earlier. More than three-fourths of the growth was generated by four sectors — business and professional services, 2,200 jobs; health care, 1,600 jobs; government, 1,600 jobs, and retail, 1,500 jobs. (Payroll numbers come from a survey of employers; the unemployment rate comes from a survey of households.)
OTHER COLORADO CITIES: The unemployment rate in December remained unchanged in Boulder, Denver, Fort Collins and Greeley, and dropped slightly in Grand Junction and Pueblo. Colorado's rate fell in December to 2.5%, the lowest rate since the agency began using the current calculating method in 1976, from 2.6% in November.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette