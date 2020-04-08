coronavirus job fair

Hundreds lined up to get the opportunity to apply for jobs at King Soopers at the store at Constitution Avenue and Marksheffel Road this week. Many of those waiting had lost their jobs because of COVID-19 closures.

 Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette

The Colorado Springs area's unemployment rate remained unchanged in February at 3%, tied with January and four months in early 2017 for the lowest since early 2000. It was also down from 4.3% in February 2019. But expect the jobless rate to surge in March and April amid business closings ordered by Gov. Jared Polis to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

JOB GROWTH: Payrolls expanded during the 12 months ended in February by 2.4%, or 7,000 jobs, with nearly two-thirds of the gains coming from business and professional services, 2,300 jobs, and health care, 1,400 jobs. The only declines were leisure and hospitality, 500 jobs, and information, 100 jobs.

ELSEWHERE IN COLORADO: Jobless rates remained unchanged in all Colorado metro areas and statewide. Boulder and Fort Collins were the lowest at 2.1% and Pueblo was the highest at 3.8%. The statewide average was 2.5%.

Wayne Heilman, The Gazette

