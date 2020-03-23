First, the good news: The Colorado Springs unemployment rate fell in January to 3.0%, tying the lowest rate in the past 20 years.
The bad news? Expect that rate to soar after the state-ordered closure last week of bars, restaurants' dine-in areas and many other businesses to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus. A spokeswoman from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said last week the agency expected to receive 25,000 unemployment claims just in that week alone; final numbers for the week were not available Monday.
"Let's enjoy the good news while we have it. I expect we will see a huge spike," said Tatiana Bailey, director of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum. "Between the declines in the hospitality and oil industries, Colorado could be hit harder, and nationwide I have seen forecasts that the unemployment rate will go to at least 10 to 12%. I expect we're going to get hit pretty hard."
But the news isn't all bad — retailers including King Soopers, Walmart, CVS and Dollar General as well as online sales giant Amazon all have announced plans to hire more employees to respond to surging sales for basic items like food, cleaning supplies and prescriptions. King Soopers held a hiring event Monday at its east-side Colorado Springs store, 7915 Constitution Ave., and will have another at the store from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday. About 300 people were lined up during the first hour of Monday's event.
The January jobless rate was down from 3.1% in December and 4.5% in January 2019, and is the lowest since the rate stayed at 3.0% from February-May 2017. The area's lowest rate in records that start in 1990 is 2.9%, reached for nine months in 2000 at the end of the technology employment boom of the 1990s.
Colorado Springs area payroll growth over the 12 months ended in January remained stable at 2.1%, with the strongest growth in business and professional services, which includes most defense contractors; health care and government.
The unemployment rate dropped in January in five of Colorado's metro areas with Grand Junction and Greeley remaining unchanged; Boulder and Fort Collins tied for the lowest rate at 2.1% and Pueblo's rate was the highest at 3.8%. Colorado's jobless rate remained unchanged from October through January at 2.5%, the lowest rate in records starting in 1976.