The Colorado Springs area unemployment rate headed higher in November to 4.1 percent, even as job growth remained near a 20-year high.
More than 1,700 people joined the area’s job market in November, the seventh month this year that more than 1,000 people entered the labor market, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The area’s labor force has grown by nearly 18,500 people during the past 12 months, and more than 85 percent have found jobs, though the jobless rate increased 0.6 percentage points during that period.
The area’s unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in October, falling for a second consecutive month after hitting 4.1 percent in August, the highest rate since November 2015. The area’s jobless rate has been higher than the national rate in each of the past four months, which has remained unchanged at 3.7 percent since September.
“The bottom line is that the job market is a seller’s market — labor has the advantage, and it is a challenge for employers to find workers with the right skills,” said Tom Binning, senior economist for Summit Economics, a Springs-based economic research and consulting firm.
“The labor market is so strong, it is drawing people with higher wages and plentiful jobs. But it is hard to imagine it will continue this strong with rising interest rates and a trade war underway.”
A second set of data from the federal agency, which is based on a survey of employers, is showing historically high job growth for the area. Employers added 14,500 jobs, a 5 percent growth rate, during the 12 months ended in November, the third-fastest growth rate among the nation’s 388 metropolitan areas after Reno, Nev., and Midland, Texas. Two-thirds of that growth came in two sectors — professional and business services (includes many defense contractors) and leisure and hospitality (mostly restaurants). The information sector was the only one to shed jobs — 100.
Ryan Gedney, senior economist for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, has said he believes the monthly data overstates local job growth. A quarterly report from the federal agency showed the area’s job growth in the second quarter at 2 percent. That report is based on unemployment insurance reports most employers are required to file and is considered by most economists to be more reliable than the data from monthly surveys.
Unemployment rates rose in all seven Colorado metro areas, ranging from 3 percent in Boulder and Fort Collins to 5.2 percent in Pueblo. Colorado’s unemployment rate rose in November for a fifth consecutive month to 3.3 percent, the highest since August 2016.
