The Colorado Springs area unemployment rate is right back where it started after rising three consecutive months to a 3½-year high in February, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.
The jobless rate fell to 3.9 percent in February from 4.6 percent in January, back to where it had been in October before it began increasing around the holiday retail season.
The rate dropped sharply because about 2,400 who were looking for work left the labor force, while the number holding jobs dropped by just 124 people. The jobless rate rose sharply during the second half of last year as more than 12,000 people joined the labor force and more than 5,000 failed to find work.
"When you get near the end of the business cycle, wages rise because employers need to lure more people into the labor force," said Tom Binnings, senior partner of Summit Economics, a Colorado Springs economic research and consulting firm. "But many of those people may not have found a match for the jobs they were seeking, particularly if they were retirees returning to work."
The unemployment rate comes from a survey of households; a separate survey of employers showed that payroll growth in the Springs area remained sluggish at 1.4 percent during the 12 months ended in February. Half of the growth came in health care as two hospital expansions opened, but the hospitality industry shed 900 jobs during the same period.
Unemployment rates fell sharply in February in all of Colorado's metropolitan areas — between 0.5 percentage points and 0.8 percentage points — with Fort Collins the lowest at 2.7 percent and Pueblo the highest at 5 percent. Colorado's jobless rate remained unchanged in February at 3.7 percent.