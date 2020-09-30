The job market in Colorado Springs area continued to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic in August, with the area's unemployment rate falling to 6.3%, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.
The August unemployment rate is exactly half the 12.6% peak reached in April and down from 6.8% in July. However, it is still nearly double the August 2019 level of 3.1%. The area jobless rate had fallen to a record low 2.9% in February before the pandemic took hold in Colorado, triggering restrictions that shut down many businesses.
The jobless rate fell in August as the number of people in the job market fell by 652 and the number holding jobs rose by more than 1,100, reducing the total looking for work by nearly 1,800.
"We're all starved for good news and one of the surprises of the summer is that the job market has looked better than thought," said Tatiana Bailey, director of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum. "These numbers are from August, so at this point, I don't think the numbers are moving in the right direction as we have seen some temporary layoffs made permanent. I expect we are likely to see more job losses in COVID-19 hot spots."
The unemployment rate is calculated from a survey of households; a separate survey of employers showed that employers continue to rehire employees at a rapid rate, adding 4,000 jobs for a second consecutive month. The area's job market has recovered nearly 26,000 jobs since April, or nearly three-fourths of the 36,000 jobs lost during the pandemic. More than half of the job gains during August came in hotel, restaurant and government sectors.
The local economy is still down 10,100 jobs from its February peak, with nearly all of the deficit in hotels, restaurants, schools, colleges and the other services sector. While the local tourism industry is recovering faster than the rest of the nation, visitor numbers are still down sharply from a year ago and aren't expected to fully recover for up to three years.
The area's unemployment rate remains below both the U.S. rate of 8.4% and the statewide rate of 6.7%. Among the state's metro areas, jobless rates in Fort Collins and Boulder were lower than Colorado Springs at 5.6% and 5.7%, respectively, while Denver and Pueblo were significantly higher at 7.1% and 7.7%, respectively. Unemployment rates in all seven metro areas were down sharply from July.