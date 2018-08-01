The unemployment rate for the Colorado Springs area edged higher in June to 3.2 percent from 3.1 percent in May as nearly 2,200 people joined the job market, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.
The June jobless rate remains unchanged from a year earlier even though the area’s labor force has expanded by 14,560. That’s because all but 661 of those joining the labor force have found jobs. The 3.2 percent rate is among the lowest in the past 28 years for which records are available. The only times the rate has been lower was in May, the first half of last year and during all of 2000 and the first two months of 2001.
“This is phenomenal and better than I would have ever predicted,” said Tom Binnings, a senior partner for Summit Economics , a local economic research and consulting firm. “This community is really on a roll economically and with population growth. All of this recent growth has come without a major military expansion and while thousands of troops have been deployed from Fort Carson.”
The unemployment data comes from a survey of households, but another survey of businesses showed similar results. Area payrolls have added nearly 10,000 jobs in the past year, a 3.4 percent growth rate with the professional, technical and scientific services sector and restaurants and bars generating more than half of the additional jobs. Information was the only sector shedding jobs compared with a year ago — down just 100 workers.
Unemployment rates also rose during June in the state’s six other metropolitan areas with Greeley and Pueblo posting the largest increases at 0.3 and 0.7 percentage points, respectively, to 2.5 percent and 4.1 percent.
However, the statewide rate fell to 2.7 percent in June from 2.8 percent in May as the number of Colorado residents holding jobs increased faster than the number of people joining the labor force.