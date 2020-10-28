The Colorado Springs area unemployment edged lower in September, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday, but that decline doesn't tell the whole story of the local job market.
More than 6,600 people rejoined the job market, with all but 47 of them finding work, according to a survey of households. However, those additional jobs don't show up in a separate survey of businesses, which does not include those who are self-employed, independent contractors, free-lancers and "gig workers." That suggests that the increase in those working were self-employed, working as independent contractors or doing freelance work.
The area's unemployment rate fell last month to 6.2% from 6.3% in August; that's the lowest rate since March but still double the 3.1% rate in September 2019. While the number of people in the job market has fluctuated widely during the COVID-19 pandemic, the number employed has grown every month since reaching its low point in April during a statewide stay-at-home order imposed to curb the pandemic's spread.
The business survey showed the local economy added just 500 jobs in September as job losses in business and professional services, hotels and restaurants, finance, construction and retailing nearly offset job gains in public education as students returned to school. The number of area residents employed was still down by 6,000 from a year earlier and remains about 9,000 lower than the peak in February.
The area's unemployment rate is well below the U.S. rate of 7.9% and slightly lower than the statewide rate of 6.4%. Among the state's metro areas, jobless rate fell in every area but Pueblo, which rose to 8.1% in September from 7.6% in August. The Denver area's unemployment rate fell to 7% from 7.2% during the same period, with a large increase in people returning to the labor force and finding jobs. Fort Collins had the state's lowest metro area unemployment rate at 5.5%.